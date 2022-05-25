Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 9,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

