BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

BBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

