BitBall Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $903,002.27 and $26,516.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,638.23 or 0.99995246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

