bitCNY Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.73 or 0.56000314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00495376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008715 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.