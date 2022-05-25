BitCore Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $210,967.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.36 or 0.06609140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00231953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00682906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00645959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00080263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004475 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

