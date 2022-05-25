Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 624,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

