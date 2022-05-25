BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 336,386 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 281,406 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

