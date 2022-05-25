Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1.3%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 189,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,882,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.
About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)
