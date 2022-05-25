Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1.3%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 189,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,882,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds an interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project that covers an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

