Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311.

Several analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

