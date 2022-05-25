boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

BHHOF stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

