Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,050.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,289.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

