Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of BAH opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

