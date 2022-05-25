BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.