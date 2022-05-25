Bottos (BTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,559.00

Bottos (BTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $289,134.43 and $2,559.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

