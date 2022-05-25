BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,901. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

