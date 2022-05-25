BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

