BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

