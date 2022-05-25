BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $6 Million Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRCH. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

