BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 746,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

