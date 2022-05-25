BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 746,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.