BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.