BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,044 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Equifax stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.53. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.76 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.