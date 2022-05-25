BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,280 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

