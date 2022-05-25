BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,109 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

Shares of TROW opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.65 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

