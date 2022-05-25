BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.