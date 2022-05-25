Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 683,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

