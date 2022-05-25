Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CHCT opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

