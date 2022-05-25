Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$2.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to announce ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.92). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $53.17. 55,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,994. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.