Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$2.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to announce ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.92). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $9.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($7.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.32) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $53.17. 55,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,994. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.05.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
