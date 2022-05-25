Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 4.33.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.