Brokerages Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce $136.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.54 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. posted sales of $133.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year sales of $552.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $579.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $577.85 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $626.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

PECO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 1,951,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,647. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

