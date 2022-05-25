Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.