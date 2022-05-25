Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) will post $18.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 796,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.