Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post $18.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.36 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $69.26 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 796,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

