Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

GNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

