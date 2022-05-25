Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.59 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to report sales of $43.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.58 million and the highest is $43.60 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $40.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $180.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $188.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $245.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

KREF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

