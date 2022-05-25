Brokerages Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Nyxoah reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

