Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $138.50

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

ADEVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

