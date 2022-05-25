Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $3.67

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 497,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

