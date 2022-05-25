Brokerages Set Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) PT at $22.67

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

AVTE opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,061,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.