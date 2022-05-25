Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $6.59

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.30. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

