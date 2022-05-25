Brokerages Set Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target at $59.25

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RCKY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

