Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Target Price at C$11.27

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

SSL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,989,289.71. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

SSL stock opened at C$8.56 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

