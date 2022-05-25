Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$38.13

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$25.67 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$948.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.