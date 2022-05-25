Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $211.93

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.27. 10,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $187.03.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

