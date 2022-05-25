Brokerages Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target at $26.20

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 35,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $115.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

