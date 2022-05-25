BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) versus Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Critical Review

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.66 -$2.24 million ($0.12) -10.92 Janel $146.42 million 0.33 $5.20 million $6.39 7.12

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.66% -7.20% -5.53% Janel 2.86% 40.57% 6.58%

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Janel shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Janel beats BSQUARE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Janel (Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

