Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BBW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

