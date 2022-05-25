BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.24. BuzzFeed shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

