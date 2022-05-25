BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on June 27th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

