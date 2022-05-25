Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

LON:BYIT opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.77. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.