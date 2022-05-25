Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $61.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

CABO opened at $1,230.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,338.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,529.61. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

