Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.69. 394,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$45.87 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.